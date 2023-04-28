First Republic's stock poised to rise for second day as regional bank searches for rescue deal

Shares of First Republic were moving higher on Friday as the regional bank looks for a potential rescue deal to reshape its business after suffering massive deposit outflows in the first quarter.

The stock was up more than 4% in premarket trading, or about 28 cents, after rising more than 8% on Thursday. The stock has fallen more than 90% this year as investors have lost confidence in the bank after two regional lenders failed in March.

Reuters reported on Friday that U.S. officials — including from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Treasury Department and Federal Reserve — are coordinating meetings with other banks to broker a rescue plan for First Republic.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that First Republic's advisors were preparing to pitch larger banks on a plan that would let the regional lender sell bonds and other assets at an above-market rate and then raise equity. The sales would result in a loss for the banks that buy the bonds, but could be cheaper long-term than letting the bank fail and get seized by regulators.

Shares of First Republic closed at $16 on Monday before the bank reported its first-quarter results, which showed a decline in deposits of about 40%. The stock fell more than 60% over the next two days, hitting a new all-time low.