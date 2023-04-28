Phoenix Suns and Mercury to move games from cable to local network and streaming

A general view during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona's professional men's and women's basketball teams are bouncing out of the regional sports network arena.

The NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury reached a deal with broadcast station owner Gray Television to air the entirety of their regular seasons on local broadcast networks available throughout Arizona.

The local networks are available for pay-TV subscribers as well as for those who opt to watch for free by using an antenna. The teams also signed a deal with Kiswe, a privately held video technology company, to start their own direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The deal marks a pivotal moment that will see a professional sports team exit the regional sports business and bring regular season games back to fans through their local TV stations.

"I am incredibly excited to let you know that we have finalized and signed a deal that is an absolute game changer for our organization, our fans and the future of how we grow the game," Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in an email to executives, viewed by CNBC. "In addition to being the first modern deal to go to exclusively over the air statewide, we are also building our own DTC product in partnership with Kiswe."

Part of what made this deal possible is that the Suns and Mercury have their own in-house production, as well as a commercial sales group, which will help simplify the transition from its RSN.

Regular season games for the Suns were previously available on Diamond Sports' Bally Sports Arizona channel. Diamond filed for bankruptcy protection in March.

Beginning next season, the Suns will no longer be on the network. The Suns, who have advanced into the second round of this year's NBA playoffs, are considered contenders to win what would be their first league championship.

Bally Sports Arizona also airs the NHL's Arizona Coyotes and MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks regular season games. Diamond Sports skipped a rights payment to the Diamondbacks, in a push to gain its streaming rights, prior to filing for bankruptcy. Diamondbacks games are still airing on the network while the battle plays out in court.

The RSN business model has long been lucrative for the leagues and teams, as networks pay big fees for the rights to games that aren't nationally aired.

Financial terms of the Suns and Mercury's deal with Gray and Kiswe weren't disclosed. Overall, Gray and Kiswe will carry the Suns games for five years, while the deal with three-time WNBA champion Mercury runs for two years.

Regional sports networks in general have been under pressure as customers cut their pay-TV subscriptions and opt for streaming. The networks, including Bally Sports, have been launching streaming options at price points that many consumers balk at, but are not likely to upend the longstanding RSN business model.