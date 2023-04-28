Sony posts record annual profit boosted by chips and all-time high PlayStation 5 sales

Sony aims to sell 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its financial year ending in March 2023.

Sony posted record annual operating revenue on Friday, helped by its chip division and sales of its flagship PlayStation 5 gaming console which hit a record for the financial year.

Here's how Sony did in the March quarter versus Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Revenue: 3.06 trillion Japanese yen ($22.7 billion) versus 2.92 trillion yen expected. That represents a 35% year-on-year rise.

3.06 trillion Japanese yen ($22.7 billion) versus 2.92 trillion yen expected. That represents a 35% year-on-year rise. Operating profit: 128.5 billion Japanese yen versus 124.34 billion yen expected. That represents a 7% year-on-year fall.

For its full fiscal year which ended in March, Sony previously forecast operating profit of 1.18 trillion yen and 11.5 trillion yen in revenue. The company beat its own forecast with 1.21 trillion yen in operating profit, a record for the company.

Sony forecast its sales for the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2024, will be 11.5 trillion yen, roughly flat versus last year. It said operating profit would come in at 1.17 trillion yen, down 3% year-on-year.