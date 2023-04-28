If you're in a meeting and you don't want to be, just leave, says Stanford business professor

The meeting that could have been an email is not going away.

Even after a pandemic challenged workplace norms, it seems like some corporations are determined to deliver their employees back into a world of lengthy all-hands or workshops.

But being tied up in meetings all day is not only frustrating. It can also limit productivity.

Robert I. Sutton, an organizational psychologist and professor at Stanford University, has a counterintuitive solution if you find yourself stuck in a pointless meeting: just leave.

He does this, he says, at least once a week: "I'm a big believer in walking out of things."

Sutton is also the author of the upcoming book "The Friction Project: How Smart Leaders Make the Right Things Easier and the Wrong Things Harder."