Here's the No. 1 mistake successful couples never make, say psychologists: It can 'destroy a relationship'

In our 50 years working as psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to start couples therapy. Not only has our research helped us stay happily married to each other for 35 years, it's also taught us how to identify when a relationship is headed towards disaster. In one study, we were able to predict with 94% accuracy whether or not a relationship would last — after observing a couple for just 15 minutes. Ultimately, we've found that there's one thing successful couples never do: take each other for granted.

A lack of appreciation can destroy a relationship

Saying "thank you" helps, but building a culture of appreciation requires much more than that. You must actively look for what your partner is doing right. Find the good that's been hidden and overlooked, and point it out. We've seen so many couples struggle with this. They focus on everything that their partner is doing wrong and criticize each other for it. When couples caught in this negative spiral, the relationship breakers that we call the "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" come galloping.

Watch out for the 'Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse'

Each horseman represents a communication style that increases the likelihood of a divorce or breakup. Identifying and then stopping them can help you have a healthier, stronger relationship:

