These stocks reporting next week have a history of beating earnings expectations

Investors looking for ways to play the next batch of earnings may want to look at names with a history of outperforming expectations — and tend to rise on the back of those results. This week has seen a swath of tech companies beat expectations, including Microsoft , Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet , despite concerns over slower ad spending on the platforms. Other companies, including industrial giant Honeywell, have also posted strong results. Next week will also be big, with Apple among the 148 S & P 500 companies slated to report. Given this backdrop, CNBC used FactSet to scan the S & P 500 for stocks that meet the below criteria: The companies beat earnings estimates by a median of 3% or more over the past five years. A five-year average one-day gain of 0.5% or more after reporting The stocks have beaten earnings expectations 75% of the time over a five-year period. The companies beat earnings estimates by a median of 3% or more over the past 10 years. A 10-year average one-day climb of 0.5% or more after earnings A 10-year beat rate of at least 75% Energy technology company Generac has a 90% average beat rate over the past five years. The company has had a 2.4% daily gain after reporting quarterly results. The generator maker has also beaten earnings expectation by a median of 9.74% and 8.8% over the past five and 10 -years, respectively. Shares of Generac are relatively flat so far this year with a gain of 1.6%. The company will report earnings May 3. Payment solution provider Paycom , meanwhile, has beaten analyst expectations 95% of the time over a five-year period. The company has a history beating expectations by a median 14.43% over a ten-year period, and has beaten analyst expectations 94.4% of the time over the same timespan. Paycom stock has lost about 5% so far this year. The company will report quarterly earnings on May 2. Garmin also made the list. It beats earnings expectations by a median of 16.06% over 10 years. The company's earnings also exceed analyst forecasts 90% over the past five years. Shares of Garmin stock has gained 5.8% so far in 2023, and the company will report earnings on May 3. GRMN YTD mountain Shares of Garmin have gained more than 16% over a five-year period on earnings day. Shares of NXP Semiconductors are up 2.6% so far this year. The company beats earnings expectations by 3.58% over a five-year period, while beating overall 85% of the time over the same timespan. NXP will report quarterly results on May 1. Motorola stock has added 12.8% so far this year. The company also has an unblemished record over the past five years, beating earnings expectations 100% of the time. Over ten years, that figure is 92.5%. The company will next report earnings on May 4. MSI YTD mountain Shares of Motorola have been on a strong run so far this year with a gain of more than 12%.