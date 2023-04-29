How to raise kids to have a ‘secure’ attachment style: 'It's not about being a perfect parent,' says BetterHelp therapist

It's rare to have a conversation about dating lately without someone mentioning attachment theory.

The psychological phenomenon was originally pioneered in the 1950s but re-entered the zeitgeist a decade ago when the now popular book "Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find — and Keep — Love" was released.

Attachment theory defines four different attachment styles which offer insight into how and why we form bonds. The four types of attachment styles are:

Secure people feel comfortable with intimacy and are usually warm and loving

people feel comfortable with intimacy and are usually warm and loving Anxious people are often preoccupied with their relationships and tend to worry about their partner's ability to love them back

people are often preoccupied with their relationships and tend to worry about their partner's ability to love them back Dismissive-Avoidant people equate intimacy with a loss of independence and constantly try to minimize closeness

people equate intimacy with a loss of independence and constantly try to minimize closeness Disorganized (Fearful-Avoidant) people are usually suspicious of others' intentions and have a fear of being emotionally intimate

The type of attachment style you lean toward has a lot to do with your early childhood experiences and your relationship with your parents.

Meaning, if you want your child to have healthy relationships, you need to start that work now.

"The behavior now as a parent will start to mold what behavior your child associates with love," says Haesue Jo, a licensed marriage and family therapist and head of clinical operations at BetterHelp.

And while no attachment style is better than another — "I don't think people with an insecure attachment style should get a bad rep," Amir Levine, the co-author of "Attached" told CNBC Make It last year — it would be reasonable to want your children to lean toward a secure attachment style.

"Adults who have secure attachment styles generally can depend on their parents," Jo says. "They enter relationships based on honesty, tolerance and emotional closeness."

Here's how to raise a child with a secure attachment style.