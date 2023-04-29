TikTokers are touting beef tallow treatments for clearer skin, but ‘you don’t know what you’re getting,' dermatologist warns

Most people are willing to try just about anything for better skin, and that includes the newest unconventional skin care trend that is taking over TikTok.

Users on the app are using beef tallow as a moisturizer for clearer skin and sharing their results. The hashtag #beeftallowskincare has hit 12 million views on TikTok.

Beef tallow is beef fat that is rendered, which means melted to reduce impurities and achieve a shelf-stable state. When cooled to room temperature, it returns to a solid form.

Several users on TikTok are praising its benefits including smoother skin and a more even skin tone. "I've been using it every single day for months now, and my skin absolutely loves it," said Julia Yak, a holistic health and nutrition coach in one of her videos on the platform.

Typically, beef tallow is used in cooking oil, high-heat cooking like french fries, candles and more, says Dr. Peter C. Young, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director for Nurx Dermatology.

Now, "several online vendors are marketing beef tallow as a cure-all for dermatologic conditions, and it's got a lot of hype on social media," Young says.