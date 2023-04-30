It might be Jonah Peretti's last chance to turn BuzzFeed around

Jonah Peretti, founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, attends his company's public debut outside the Nasdaq in Times Square in New York City, Dec. 6, 2021.

Corporate stories have ebbs and flows, ups and downs.

To this point, BuzzFeed 's journey as a public company has been a bottomless pit. Co-founder and Chief Executive Jonah Peretti may be running out of time to alter his company's trajectory.

The digital media company known for its listicles and quizzes is in crisis mode. Its stock has fallen 95% since the company went public at $10 a share in December 2021. The shares closed Friday at nearly 54 cents, giving the company a market valuation of about $86 million.

If a company trades for 30 consecutive business days below the $1 mark, Nasdaq will send a deficiency notice to the company, giving it 180 more days to top $1 or risk getting delisted. BuzzFeed has traded below $1 for six days in a row as of Friday's close.

There are loopholes and conditions. BuzzFeed could do a reverse stock split to artificially boost its share value and stay in compliance — a move last year executed by insurance firm Hippo after it had an average closing price of less than $1 over a consecutive 30-day trading period. Hippo continues to survive as a listed company.

Peretti's plan is to boost shares back over $1 by persuading investors he's prepared to run a more profitable company. That's what led him to shut down BuzzFeed's Pulitzer-winning but money-losing newsroom last week and lay off 180 employees, or 15% of the company's staff.

"I'm trying to set us up with a better future and align with major trends," Peretti said in an exclusive interview with CNBC. "If I do that well, my leadership will be a success. If not, it won't be."

BuzzFeed reported a net loss of $201 million for 2022 after turning a $26 million profit in 2021. The company's investor day is May 11. Peretti will try to convince shareholders his vision should be trusted.

It's fair to question Peretti's decision-making in not shutting down BuzzFeed News earlier, he acknowledged. CNBC reported in March last year that investors asked him to shut it down.

Still, he has no plans to step down as CEO or sell the company despite the company's 95% loss in value, he said.

"I'd be more concerned with my leadership if I didn't see where the market was heading," he said.