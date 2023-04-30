CNBC Investing Club

I'm a bear when it's called for, like in 2007. But this stock market belongs to the bulls

All my investing life, which now spans more than four decades, I have listened to people tell me about how there's a real threat to the stock market, one that I am taking too lightly. They tend to sound smarter than me, and they have little doubt. Meanwhile, I'm consumed by doubt, as you must be if you're a good investor and take every threat to the system seriously. You have to check out all possible negatives, especially the ones that are liable to wipe out any gains and then some.

It's always daunting.