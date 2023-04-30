CNBC Investing Club

Sales, spins and splits — what are the differences and why do they matter for investors like us?

Johnson and Johnson hygiene products for sale in a supermarket in Madrid, Spain.
Cristina Arias | Cover | Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) — an iconic, 136-year-old American enterprise — will soon reshape itself, separating its division that makes Tylenol, Band-Aids, and other consumer health products into a standalone public company. The Club holding's upcoming transaction highlights an advantageous tool that management teams can use to boost shareholder value: divestitures.