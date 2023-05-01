JPMorgan takes over First Republic after it's seized by Californian financial regulator

A view of the First Republic Bank logo at the Park Avenue location, in New York City, March 10, 2023.

The Californian financial regulator took possession of First Republic Monday, resulting in the third failure of an American bank since March, after a last-ditch effort to persuade rival lenders to keep the ailing bank afloat failed.

JPMorgan Chase acquired all of First Republic's deposits, including uninsured deposits, and a "substantial majority of assets," according to a release. JPMorgan's shares rose 2.6% in premarket trading on the news.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said it had taken possession of the bank and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver. The FDIC accepted JPMorgan's bid for the bank's assets.

"As part of the transaction, First Republic Bank's 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, today during normal business hours," the FDIC said in a statement.

"All depositors of First Republic Bank will become depositors of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and will have full access to all of their deposits."

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan, said its takeover minimized costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.

"Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did," he said in a statement. "This acquisition modestly benefits our company overall, it is accretive to shareholders, it helps further advance our wealth strategy, and it is complementary to our existing franchise."