First Republic deal boosts our banks. Danaher gets a confidence vote. Here are our takes on the news

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A man walks past a First Republic bank in Manhattan on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) came to First Republic's rescue Monday, a deal with implications for our two financial holdings and the U.S. banking system more broadly. Meanwhile, an equity research firm recommended its clients buy Danaher (DHR) and own the beaten-down Club stock for the long term. Here are our takes on the developments.