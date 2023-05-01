First Republic deal boosts our banks. Danaher gets a confidence vote. Here are our takes on the news

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) came to First Republic's rescue Monday, a deal with implications for our two financial holdings and the U.S. banking system more broadly. Meanwhile, an equity research firm recommended its clients buy Danaher (DHR) and own the beaten-down Club stock for the long term. Here are our takes on the developments. The news: JPMorgan said Monday it acquired most of First Republic's assets after the troubled San Francisco-based lender was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The largest U.S. bank by assets won a weekend auction for First Republic, which had been under duress since the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sparked concerns about firms with similar characteristics, such as a high percentage of uninsured deposits. JPMorgan is assuming all of First Republic's deposits, including the $30 billion injected into the firm March 16 in a supposed show of confidence for the banking system. That deposit money will be repaid to the participating banks, which include Club holdings Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS). Wells Fargo deposited $5 billion , while Morgan Stanley contributed $2.5 billion. WFC MS 1Y mountain Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley stock performance over the past 12 months JPMorgan, which is paying $10.6 billion to the FDIC in the deal, said it's incrementally positive for shareholders. "This part of the crisis is over," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said, referring to regional bank failures tied, in large part, to unrealized losses on bond portfolios and uninsured deposits. In addition to Silicon Valley Bank and now First Republic, regulators in March seized New York-based Signature Bank. The Club's take: Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are stocks worth buying here, Jim Cramer said during Monday's "Morning Meeting." Big picture, JPMorgan's First Republic rescue should help improve sentiment around the U.S. banking industry, which by extension is good for our bank stocks. More specifically, this deal is good for Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo because it ensures they get their $2.5 billion and $5 billion back from First Republic's coffers. In recent days, there had been some concern that the full amounts wouldn't be returned if regulators were stuck with First Republic. Wells Fargo shares rose about 2% on Monday to more than $40 each. Jim said he believes Wells Fargo's stock can return to around the $45-per-share level, which is where it traded in early March before the Silicon Valley Bank saga. Morgan Stanley shares fell about 1%, to around $89 each. One potential drag on Morgan Stanley shares is JPMorgan's wealth management operations are strengthened by its First Republic acquisition. It's true our investment thesis in Morgan Stanley is rooted in its pivot toward the stable revenues of asset and wealth management, decreasing its reliance on the boom-and-bust cycles of investment banking. Our belief in that strategy isn't shaken by the JPMorgan-First Republic deal. After all, Morgan Stanley was able to pull in an impressive $110 billion in new assets in the first three months of this year alone. The news: Danaher's recent hiccups do not alter the company's strong footing, which should enable its stock to be a standout performer in the years ahead, SVB Securities said in a note to clients Monday. The research analysts started coverage of Danaher with a buy rating and a $300 per-share price target, which implies nearly 27% upside from Friday's close. Shares rose more than 2.5% on Monday to around $243 each. DHR 1Y mountain Danaher's stock performance over the past 12 months. SVB Securities cited a range of reasons to own Danaher, including its profitability profile with gross margins around 60% or more, and its ample dry powder to pursue a beneficial acquisition. The firm said now is an especially good time to buy Danaher because the stock tumbled over 6% last week after Danaher lowered its full-year outlook . The analysts acknowledged Danaher's near-term challenges around excess customer inventory and funding accessibility for biotech startups that also buy its products. However, analysts argued these problems are now appreciated by investors and create an attractive entry point into the stock. The Club's take: We made our disappointment in Danaher known last week because we hold management at the life sciences and medical diagnostics firm in such high regard. But SVB Securities makes a number of compelling points that capture why we've owned Danaher for years in the first place. The analysts could definitely be right in saying this is the reset the market wanted — and, as a result, the bottom for the stock could be in. We've also been saying for months that Danaher's upcoming separation of its Environmental and Applied Solutions unit is good news for shareholders, and history shows that it could precede an acquisition. "We've got the possibility of M & A, which is what I'm really holding out for," Jim said during the "Morning Meeting." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WFC, MS and DHR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A man walks past a First Republic bank in Manhattan on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images