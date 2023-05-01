Jamie Dimon: 'This part of the crisis is over' after JPMorgan Chase acquires First Republic

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Bloomberg Television interview at the JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The crisis that led to the downfall of three regional U.S. banks in recent weeks is largely over after the resolution of First Republic , according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan emerged as the winner of a weekend auction for First Republic after regulators decided that time had run out on a private sector solution. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized the bank and New York-based JPMorgan announced early Monday that it was acquiring nearly all of the deposits and most of the assets of First Republic.

"There are only so many banks that were offsides this way," Dimon told analysts in a call shortly after the deal was announced.

"There may be another smaller one, but this pretty much resolves them all," Dimon said. "This part of the crisis is over."

Shares of regional banks including PacWest and Citizens Financial slumped in premarket trading.