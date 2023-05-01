Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, May 1 1. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) acquires First Republic Bank (FRC) after the troubled regional was seized by regulators. FRC was the third U.S. bank to fail since March. Was JPMorgan the only bank that could make the offer for FRC? Huge win. Financially accretive. JPMorgan making a payment of $10.6 billion to the FDIC, which loses less money. Dow stock JPMorgan gains more than 4% early Monday. In my Sunday column , I stress-tested a lot of the bear market noise and found it wanting. The mini-banking crisis is nothing like what ushered in the Great Recession. 2. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a mixed open Monday, the first day of May, after all three benchmarks advanced for the second straight month. We have a Fed meeting this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another quarter-point hike is nearly a lock. There are also tons of earnings in the week ahead , including Club holdings Starbucks (SBUX) and Ford (F) on Tuesday and Apple (AAPL) on Thursday. Jobs report out Friday. 3. Bank of America raises price target on Apple (AAPL) to $173 per share $168. Keeps neutral (hold) rating on the Club name. BofA expects "a mostly inline" quarter, maybe a bit of a beat. 4. Club holding Estee Lauder (EL) reports earnings Wednesday. Ahead of the results, Oppenheimer cuts price target on the luxury beauty stock to $290 per share from $300. Could be the last bad quarter. 5. SVB Securities initiates Danaher (DHR) with an outperform (buy) and a $300 per share price target. This Club stock may, at last, be at a bottom for a darling that has become a dog. Maybe no fleas. It's been AWFUL. But maybe this is the turn after a miserable quarter that should have been preannounced. Reset with optionality. 6. Stifel raises price target on Club holding Caterpillar (CAT) by $2 per share to $275. Ridiculous PT boost. But likes the position of upcoming infrastructure orders. Analysts keep buy rating. 7. Morgan Stanley upgrades General Motors (GM) to overweight (buy) from equal weight (hold). Note auto analysts there, Adam Jones, takes price target up to $38 per share from $35. The Club owns Ford. 8. Wells Fargo raises price target on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to $81 per share $76. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating. In consumer products, we like and own Procter & Gamble (PG). 9. Swiss computer peripherals maker Logitech (LOGI), which has been featured on CNBC's "Mad Money," gets an upgrade from Morgan Stanley analysts. They had it justifiably as an underweight (sell) rating; now go to equal weight (hold). The channel is finally clear. Negative thesis played out. 10. Exxon Mobil (XOM) downgraded by Goldman Sachs to a neutral (hold) rating. It has run too much versus ConocoPhillips (COP). I vastly prefer Club Holding Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which has a much more aggressive story, and a 6% annual dividend yield. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

My top 10 things to watch Monday, May 1