JPMorgan shares pop after the bank takes over the embattled First Republic. Here's what the experts have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on JPMorgan Chase 's stock movement. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed how the bank, already the nation's largest by several measures, acquired most of troubled First Republic Bank's assets in a weekend auction. Prior to the market's open Monday, regulators took possession of First Republic , resulting in the third failure of an American bank since March. JPMorgan shares finished the trading day up 2.1%.