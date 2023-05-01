Series I bonds still 'attractive for longer-term investors' as annual rate falls to 4.3%, expert says

Series I bonds will pay 4.3% annual interest through October, a drop from 6.89% in November amid falling inflation, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Friday.

There are two parts to I bond interest rates: a fixed rate that stays the same after purchase, and a variable rate, which changes every six months based on inflation. Starting May 1, the new variable rate is 3.38% and the fixed rate is 0.9%.

While experts predicted the 3.38% variable rate, the fixed rate, which jumped to 0.9% from 0.4% in November, "definitely makes it attractive for long-term investors," said Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com.

More from Personal Finance:

Series I bond rates fall to 4.3% amid cooling inflation

As demand soars for I bonds, TreasuryDirect gets a makeover

When it makes sense to buy extra paper Series I bonds with your tax refund

The Treasury doesn't disclose how it determines the fixed rate for I bonds every six months, but experts think factors like demand and the yield from Treasury inflation-protected securities may factor in.

The 0.9% fixed rate is the highest since November 2007, when I bonds offered 1.2%, Tumin said, noting the new rate was a "pleasant surprise."

You can buy I bonds online through TreasuryDirect, limited to $10,000 per calendar year per investor. And it's possible to buy an extra $5,000 in paper I bonds with your federal tax refund.