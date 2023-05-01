Bipartisan attorneys general call on Medicare to cover Alzheimer's treatments

The Alzheimer's drug LEQEMBI is seen in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on January 20, 2023.

Democratic and Republican attorneys general in nearly half of U.S. states are calling on Medicare to provide unrestricted coverage of antibody treatments for Alzheimer's disease, according to a letter released Monday.

The push by attorneys general from 23 states, Washington D.C., and two U.S. territories adds to mounting pressure on the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to end a controversial policy that severely restricts access to new drugs like Eisai's and Biogen 's Leqembi.

Twice-monthly infusions of Leqembi have shown promise in slowing progression of early Alzheimer's to more advanced stages of the mind-wasting disease. Medicare's decision to restrict coverage means only wealthy seniors can afford to pay $26,500 per year out of pocket.

"We ask that CMS provide unrestricted Medicare coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments, consistent with its decades-long practice of covering FDA-approved prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries," the attorneys general, led by Oklahoma's Gentner Drummond, told CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The attorneys general acknowledged that Leqembi is associated with certain side effects, such as brain swelling and bleeding, but they said families and their doctors can assess these risks against the benefit of patients being able to recognize their loved ones for a longer period.

In a nation with deep political divisions, the push to provide broad access to Alzheimer's treatments is one of the few issues both sides of the aisle can rally around. More than 70 House lawmakers and 18 senators called on Medicare to provide unrestricted coverage of Alzheimer's treatments in February.

The push by members of Congress and state attorneys general comes after Medicare rejected a request by the Alzheimer's Association to cover Leqembi without any conditions.

"After careful review of the request and supporting documentation, we are making this decision because, as of the date of this letter, there is not yet evidence meeting the criteria for reconsideration," CMS said in February.