LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are down slightly as investors prepare for Fed meeting: Live updates
Stock futures are modestly lower Monday night as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting to kick off.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 34 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures each also shed 0.1%.
The moves follow modest declines in the regular trading session. The Dow and Nasdaq Composite both lost about 0.1%, while the S&P 500 finished just slightly below its flatline.
Investors were focused on the bank sector following the announcement that JPMorgan Chase won the weekend auction for troubled First Republic Bank. As part of the agreement, JPMorgan acquired all of the regional bank's deposits and a "substantial majority of assets." CEO Jamie Dimon said the deal should help end part of the industry crisis, which was initially prompted by the closure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.
But the muted activity seen in Monday's regular session is typical in the days leading up to a Fed policy meeting, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee will begin their policy meeting Tuesday, with an announcement on interest rates and a subsequent press conference expected Wednesday.
"Markets just sit around and wait until the Fed meeting begins, and then the positioning starts," Cox said. "This is sort of the calm before the storm."
Elsewhere, investors are watching for news on the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the U.S. may run out of measures to pay its debts as early as June 1.
Beyond the start of the Fed meeting Tuesday, investors will watch for data on job openings, factory orders and light vehicle sales on the economic front. Uber, Pfizer and Molson Coors are among companies set to report earnings before the bell, followed by Ford, Starbucks, Advanced Micro Devices and Caesars Entertainment after the market closes.
Yellen: U.S. could hit the debt ceiling by June 1
The United States may run out of measures to pay its debt obligations by June 1, earlier than the government and Wall Street had been expecting, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Monday.
Yellen said in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that new data on tax receipts forced the department to move up its estimate of when the Treasury Department "will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations." That could potentially be as early as June 1 if Congress doesn't raise or suspend the debt limit before then.
This date is earlier than Wall Street economists were expecting. Goldman Sachs' latest estimate this week put the deadline at some point in late July, though the bank's economists acknowledged that weaker-than-expected tax receipts could move that timeline up further.
— Christina Wilkie
Stocks making the biggest after-hour moves
There are some of the stocks making the biggest moves after hours:
- Arista Networks — The cloud networking company slid 7% despite beating analysts' expectations for the first quarter. Arista saw $1.43 in adjusted earnings per share in the quarter on $1.35 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.34 per share on $1.31 billion. The company also gave second-quarter revenue guidance that was better than Wall Street expected.
- Stryker — The medical technologies stock fell more than 4%. The company warned that if foreign exchange rates stay near their current levels, it expects full-year sales and per-share earnings will be "modestly unfavorably impacted." Separately, the company posted beats on the top and bottom lines in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv.
- MGM Resorts — The resort-and-casino company shed 0.2% on the back of strong first-quarter earnings. The company posted 44 cents in adjusted earnings per share, smashing the consensus estimate of 10 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was also above expectations, with MGM recording $3.87 billion while analysts forecasted $3.59 billion.
— Alex Harring
Stock futures are lower
Stock futures were lower as extended trading kicked off.
Futures tied to the Dow slipped 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures each lost 0.2%.
— Alex Harring