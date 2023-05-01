The First Republic deal has come at a crucial point for the markets and economy

In this article AAPL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

JPMorgan Chase's takeover of First Republic likely ends the panic phase of the banking crisis, with the fallout left to come in a pivotal week for markets and the economy. Following an unsuccessful effort to keep First Republic open, the largest U.S. bank by deposits reached a deal to take over the 14th-largest financial institution. In doing so, JPMorgan helped avert a destabilizing broad collapse in the sector, but by no means solved all the banking problems likely to come. related investing news Here's what's next for bank stocks after the failure of First Republic "This is not the end," said Gary Cohn, former chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, in an interview Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I don't think we're going to get three and done. Crises don't sort of end this easily. There will be other issues out there in the banking world." With financial services covering such a wide swath of activities in the $26.5 trillion U.S. economy, the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and now First Republic Bank will reverberate.

Critical week ahead

The takeover kicks off an important week on Wall Street, with a key decision on interest rates looming along with earnings from Apple and a jobs report that is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring. Stocks nudged higher Monday morning on hopes that the worst of a banking crisis that began in early March has drifted into the rear view. "The wall of worry may ease," said Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo in a note to clients. "Resolving FRC should end the 7-week post SVB bank crisis phase." One of the first places markets can turn to gauge the larger impact is this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Traders on Monday morning intensified their bets that the central bank would enact another quarter percentage point interest rate hike as the First Republic resolution provided some clarity to the question of regional bank health. But Cohn, who was the National Economic Council director under former President Donald Trump, said the broader impact of the Fed's rate-hiking cycle will continue to be felt. If the Fed follows through on the increase, it will mark 5 percentage points worth of hikes in a 14-month period, the fastest tightening cycle since the early 1980s. "The unintended consequences of that on banks and balance sheets is fairly substantial. We will see something in the commercial real estate market," he said. "But that's what we're talking about. What you learn in the banking industry is it's usually the problem you're not talking about." Cohn said one area he is watching is what happens with consumer spending, which makes up 68% of all economic activity. As it relates to the banking situation, most experts see tighter credit conditions ahead that could weigh on spending, particularly as inflation and interest rates both remain elevated. "The seizure and subsidized on-sale of First Republic completes the obvious unfinished business from the initial acute phase of the bank stress," Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy for Evercore ISI, said in a client note. "But we think this is only the very early stages of the chronic phase and that for every First Republic or Silicon Valley Bank there will be hundreds of smaller and mid-sized US banks that will act more conservatively in the months ahead in order to minimize any risk that they end up in the same situation," he added.

