BlackRock’s Rieder highlights a fresh worry for investors beyond the Fed’s expected rate hike

BlackRock's Rick Rieder predicts the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and then stop. "My sense is that this will be the last hike and the Fed will let this rate policy marinate through the system to create a slowdown," BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income said in a phone interview. Tuesday kicks off the Fed's two-day meeting, which will culminate in a rate decision announced at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee has been hiking rates since March 2022 in a bid to cool higher prices. Rieder said that while inflation is still a problem, it's been coming down . However, he thinks wage inflation remains stubbornly high. "You still have sticky employment and sticky wages, so my sense is the Fed will be focused on those issues," he said. He also doesn't think the economy has slowed to a point that would appease the Fed. "I don't think there's tangible pressure on the U.S. economy," Rieder said. Debt ceiling worries on the horizon Another worry beyond the Fed is emerging on the horizon: the lack of progress in Washington on the debt ceiling. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the government could fail to meet its debt obligations as early as June 1 – sooner than anticipated. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with congressional leaders next week. "This is transitioning to the market's No. 1 focus across debt and equity, with a very intense focus on near-term T-bill maturities," Rieder said. "This will be the main source of volatility for the markets over the coming weeks, with the intensity of that growing the longer the process takes and the more dug-in the respective parties become," he added. Current uncertainty in the banking sector will continue to play a role in dampening the U.S. economy such that the Fed may be able to stop raising rates sooner than it otherwise would have, Rieder said. He maintains that the banks' problems likely saved the Fed from having to raise rates by another half point. US10Y 1M mountain Yields on the US 10 year have shown relative stability over the last several weeks. The 10-year Treasury yield has been relatively stable in the last six weeks, fluctuating between 3.2% and 3.6%. Rieder said that part of the bond market will remain consistent, edging closer toward 3.7% shortly. However, he thinks there will be increased volatility for shorter-term bonds, like the two-year Treasury and the three-month T-bill . Rieder doesn't expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell to say much that will move the equity market. "I think that it's earnings that are the primary driver of stocks right now," he said. "The multiples on equities relative to where the debt markets are right now shows equity market multiples are too high, but the technicals in the market are as good as I've ever seen them." Rieder is confident in the overall market, but he is in the camp that "the economy can move into a technical recession." He sees the Fed cutting rates next year. "They'll start easing 2024 as the economy cools, but for now, the focus must be on elevated levels of inflation," he said.