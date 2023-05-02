Australia unexpectedly hikes rates, hints at more tightening ahead

Australia's central bank in a surprise move raised its cash rate by 25 basis points and opened the door for more hikes ahead — resuming its tightening cycle after pausing in its previous meeting.

The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked by 25 basis points to 3.85%, going against market expectations. Economists polled by Reuters had widely predicted that the central bank would keep rates at 3.6% for a second consecutive meeting.

The Australian dollar strengthened further in Tuesday's afternoon session, rising 0.84% to 0.6687 against the U.S. dollar. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%.

The yield on the 10-year Australian government bond stood at 3.472% shortly after the decision.