Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, Starbucks, Clorox and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Ford Motor — Ford topped analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv. However, the firm reiterated its prior full-year guidance of adjusted earnings between $9 billion and $11 billion, as well as about $6 billion in adjusted free cash flow. The auto stock declined about 2.3% in extended trading.

Starbucks — Starbucks shares fell 2% in after-hours trading. The coffee chain topped analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, greater than the 65 cent per-share estimate, according to Refinitiv. It reported $8.72 billion in revenue, topping the $8.4 billion forecast.

Clorox — Clorox gained 1% after topping analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The consumer products firm reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

Match Group — Match Group shares rose by 1.5% after reporting first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. However, the online dating firm missed analysts' revenue estimates.

Advanced Micro Devices — Shares fell nearly 5% after Advanced Micro Devices issued weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue guidance. Otherwise, the firm surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv.

Yum China — Yum China added 3.6% after the China-based fast-food company beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Yum China reported adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $2.92 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected per-share earnings of 46 cents on revenue of $2.77 billion.

Caesars Entertainment — Caesars Entertainment slid about 0.2% after missing analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations. The casino giant posted a loss of 63 cents per share, far more than analysts' forecast for a loss of 1 cent per share, according to Refinitiv. Otherwise, it reported revenue of $2.83 billion, beating the $2.76 billion forecast.