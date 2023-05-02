Tesla hikes prices in U.S., China and other markets after multiple cuts

Visitors check a Tesla Model 3 car next to a Model Y displayed at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023.

Tesla hiked the price of several cars in key markets, including the U.S. and China, after a number of cuts this year.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle company increased the price of vehicles including its Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S., China, Canada, and Japan.

In China, Tesla's Model 3 now costs 231,900 Chinese yuan ($33,549), up from the previous price of 229,900 yuan, according to the company's website Tuesday. The Model Y is also 2,000 yuan higher at 263,900 yuan, while the long-range and performance editions of the car are also priced 2,000 yuan higher.

In the U.S., the Model 3 and Model Y series of cars now cost $250 more. The Model 3 starts at $40,240, while the Model Y is priced at $47,240.