These stocks will help investors break out of the sideways market doldrums, BMO says

The stock market could be volatile and stay rangebound for the foreseeable future — but that doesn't mean investors should sit it out, according to BMO. The Canadian bank's year-end target of 4,300 for the S & P 500 implies just a 3.2% upside from where the broad index finished Monday. But although there's little room for appreciation ahead, BMO chief investment strategist Brian Belski said the market may prove tumultuous in coming months. And investors still have a path to higher returns. . "We believe the host of uncertainties investors will be forced to contend with in the current market landscape will likely lead to elevated levels of volatility and a sideways market for the foreseeable future," Belski said in a note to clients on Sunday. "Nonetheless, investors should remain opportunistic by employing active decision-making, in our view, as our analysis suggest that plenty of investment opportunities still exist even during range-bound market periods." Given the tricky landscape, Belski looked for stocks that typically deliver double-digit gains when the broader market is rangebound. He screened for stocks that have forword price-to-earnings multiples below the S & P 500 and forword earnings per share growth that's greater than the S & P 500's. They also have a greater one-year return on equity than the S & P 500, and have outperformed the index in the past six months. Here nare 10 that made his list: JPMorgan Chase made the list. The bank has made headlines in recent days after it won the weekend auction for troubled First Republic Bank . CEO Jamie Dimon said "this part of the crisis is over" following the deal. The stock is up 3.4% since the start of the year. DuPont de Nemours also showed up on the BMO screen. The chemical company's stock was down Tuesday after it missed Wall Street's expectations of earnings. DuPont de Nemours posted 84 cents, 4 short of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by StreetAccount. The Delaware company also missed revenue expectations, reporting $3.02 billion against the $3.10 billion anticipated. The stock has dropped around 6% since 2023 began. United Rentals , another of BMO's picks, also recently reported quarterly results. The company's $7.95 earnings per share missed the $8.01 consensus estimate from analysts polled by FactSet.The largest equipment rental company in the world topped revenue expectations, reporting $3.29 billion against the $3.16 billion anticipated. Looking ahead, URI reaffirmed its full-year guidance for free cash flow, revenue and adjusted EBITDA. United Rentals is little changed on the year. Semiconductor maker Analog Devices was also among Belski's picks. Last month, the company named former AMD R & D chief Alan Lee as its chief technology officer. The stock has gained 12% this year. — CNBC's Mike Bloom contributed to this report