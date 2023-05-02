Trading 'Fed Day': What JPMorgan sees happening based on these scenarios

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates again Wednesday, but the key for the market will be the central bank's hints on future policy action. Traders are pricing in a roughly 80% likelihood that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. However, investors have been looking for clues on whether the central bank will pause its rate-hiking campaign after Wednesday — or if further tightening will be needed to fight inflation. Given this backdrop, JPMorgan's sales and trading team broke down four possible scenarios for Wednesday's announcement — and how they see the market reaction to them: Most likely — hike and pause: This is the most-likely scenario heading into the decision. "Here the Fed would be relying on a tightening of lending standards stemming from the banking crisis to act as de facto rate hikes," the firm's traders said. "Any language that the market interprets as the Fed being on pause should benefit stocks." JPMorgan sees the S & P 500 rising 0.5% to 1% on Wednesday under this outcome. Second-most likely — hike and continue raising rates: JPMorgan said there's a high probability of the Fed raising and hinting at more increases given there are two consumer price index reports before the June meeting. "If the Fed does not see this trending lower over the next prints, then we may see the Fed continue to tighten," the bank's traders said. Under this scenario, the S & P 500 would fall 0.75% to 1.25%, JPMorgan said. Unlikely — no hike and pause: "If financial conditions maintained the spike that they experienced during the Banking Crisis, then this would be a more probabilistic outcome," the traders said. To be sure, the market would initially cheer the news, and JPMorgan expects the S & P 500 to rally as much as 1.5% on Fed day. Highly unlikely — rate cut: "This outcome was never fully priced during the peak of the Banking Crisis in March and remains highly unlikely to come to fruition especially when considering the state of financial conditions," JPMorgan wrote. The S & P 500 could increase as much as 2.5% under this scenario. Stocks fell sharply Tuesday in the lead-up to the announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S & P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each lost more than 1%. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting. Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify the chances of the different scenarios.