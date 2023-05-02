'We love competition': Qatar Airways CEO welcomes new Saudi carrier

Qatar Airways says it welcomes the competition from the new Saudi Arabian flag carrier Riyadh Air, although acknowledging a range of challenges and headwinds that the wider industry is currently facing.

"We love competition," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai Monday.

"We will compete like we have been competing all these years," he added.

Launched in March, Riyadh Air will be the second flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, with a main operational base in Riyadh and wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The new airline says it will serve more than 100 destinations globally by 2030 and forms part of the Saudi royal family's Vision 2030 program.

But the new competition in the region might not mean cheaper air fares. When asked if consumers may see ticket prices going down, Al Baker said: "That's not going to happen in Qatar Airways."

"If you want cheap fares, then you have to go and fly airlines that also have a cheap product," he added.