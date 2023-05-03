Asian markets set to fall ahead of Fed policy decision, tracking losses on Wall Street

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall Wednesday as investors look ahead to the U.S Federal Reserve's policy decision due out early Thursday morning in Asia.

A Reuters poll found 94 out of 105 economists said they expect the Fed to hike rates by 25 basis points, with the remainder forecasting a pause.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.21% lower, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.55% and the Kosdaq saw a larger loss, falling 0.85%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set for a lower open, with futures tied to the index standing at 19,624 compared to its last close of 19,933.81.

Markets in Japan and mainland China are closed for a holiday Wednesday.