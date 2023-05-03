As states drop families from Medicaid, children may have another coverage option

Fatcamera | E+ | Getty Images

Kids may qualify for Medicaid even if parents don't

Parents who lose their Medicaid coverage during the disenrollment period shouldn't assume that their children no longer qualify either, Donovan said. Kids can be eligible for Medicaid at higher income levels than adults, she explained. If you receive a notice that your health insurance coverage is ending, try to find out if your child will be kept on the plan. "Basically, double-check everything," Donovan said. "These are not family plans."

Income eligibility for CHIP varies by state

If your child is also being dropped from Medicaid, it is then time to see if they qualify for CHIP, experts say. Income eligibility for CHIP varies by state. In some cases, children can still qualify if their family has a six- figure annual income, said Kosali Simon, professor of health economics at the O'Neill School at Indiana University. In other words: Don't assume you earn too much without checking your state rules.

Children in some states may be eligible for CHIP even if their parents receive health insurance from their employer, Simon added. "It's easy to find out if your kids qualify for CHIP," Simon said, recommending families start at HealthCare.gov. Benefits.gov is another helpful resource, she said. Donovan recommends families search online for their state CHIP program to apply, or that they call 1-800-318-2596.

Kids can enroll with CHIP at any time

If you're dropped from Medicaid, your state should provide you with information on how to appeal the decision, Donovan said. Anyone who loses their appeal for Medicaid coverage can then look for insurance on the public exchange, where a special enrollment period is open through July. If your child is also no longer eligible for Medicaid, you can apply for CHIP for them at any time, Donovan said. "There's no special enrollment period for CHIP like there is for other insurance programs," she said. The costs of CHIP coverage depends on your state and income, Donovan said. For families with lower incomes, coverage should be free for routine visits, emergencies, prescriptions and dental, she added.