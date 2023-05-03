This is the secret to a long and healthy marriage, says Deepak Chopra: 'Your relationship will thrive forever'

Deepak Chopra's expertise spans a wide range of physical and mental topics: mediation, nutrition, mindfulness, and, now, psychedelics.

Whether it's on Oprah or in one of his many best-selling books, you can usually find Chopra, who currently serves as the chief wellness officer for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, doling out advice on spirituality and well-being.

But Chopra, 76, also has some acute insights on marriage. After all, he has been in one for more than 50 years.

His secret to a long marriage?

"I have only one tip for healthy, long term relationships," he says. "Ask yourself, 'Do I want to be happy or do I want to be right?' Give up being right and your relationship will thrive forever."