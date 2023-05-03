Emerson's quarterly earnings beat shows skeptical investors the industrial is back on track

Emerson Electric (EMR) on Wednesday delivered a solid fiscal second quarter and raised its full-year outlook, reaffirming our confidence in management following an unsteady start to the year that weighed heavily on its stock. Revenue for the three months ended March 31 increased 14.1% year-over-year, to $3.76 billion, beating analysts' forecasts of $3.29 billion, according to Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) climbed 25.3% on an annual basis, to $1.09, exceeding analysts' predictions of 97 cents per share. Emerson stock climbed roughly 4% in midday trading, to more than $85 a share. Bottom line Emerson, an automation-focused U.S. industrial giant, finally put together the type of quarter we've been waiting for — with solid growth across the board and operating leverage that led to stronger profits. Year-to-date, Emerson shares have badly lagged some of its peers like Rockwell Automation (ROK), partly due to all the moving parts associated with its portfolio-transformation plan and its initial hostile bid for National Instruments (NATI). Last quarter's surprise earnings miss also hurt sentiment around the stock, suggesting to investors that management took its eye off the ball. But now that Emerson has reached an amicable agreement to acquire National Instruments — although, at a price we still argue was too high — the focus of the conversation should turn back to the fundamentals, which are showing solid momentum. A strong quarter of execution like this will go a long way in restoring confidence in management. As a result, what we are seeing play out today is a solid relief rally. After several months of negative developments, the lack of bad news here is bringing buyers right back to the stock. We think this can continue given how cheap EMR has gotten versus peers, despite its quality business momentum. Quarterly commentary Amid mounting economic uncertainty, Emerson's end-markets remain healthy, with underlying sales expected to continue to grow about 7% for the remainder of the year. Management is seeing strong trends in the process industry thanks to tailwinds related to the energy transition and momentum around liquefied natural gas in North America and the Middle East. Greenfield investments in the chemical industry are also driving growth. It's hybrid manufacturing business is seeing underlying sales grow at a high-single-digit percentage, driven by strong reshoring trends in life sciences and investment in lithium and battery metals. And in its discrete manufacturing business, Emerson continues to forecast mid-single-digit underlying sales growth thanks to battery manufacturing investments in the U.S. and Asia. Europe factory automation is starting to slow, especially in Germany, but Asia and China are holding up well, the company said Wednesday. Guidance For Emerson's fiscal third quarter, management expects net sales growth in the range of 10.5% to 12.5% and underlying sales growth in the range of 10% to 12%. Profits are expected to be higher than what Wall Street anticipated, with adjusted EPS in a range of $1.07 to $1.11. The midpoint of that range, at $1.09 a share, is above the consensus estimate of $1.07. Based on the strength of its business operations, management raised its sales and earnings guidance for its full fiscal year 2023. Management now expects net sales growth in the range of 9% to 10.5% and underlying sales growth in the range of 8.5% to 10%, compared to previous guidance of 8% to 10% and 6.5% to 8.5%, respectively. Stronger leverage is also leading to more profits. Emerson now expects adjusted EPS for the full year to be in a range of $4.15 to $4.25, an increase of 12 cents per share at the midpoint. That compares with analysts' estimates of $4.07 a share. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.