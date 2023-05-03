CNBC Investing Club

Estee Lauder's plunge on weak forward guidance is not a reason to sell the stock

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
An Estee Lauder pop-up store is seen inside daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, August 6, 2021.
Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Estee Lauder (EL) reported mixed fiscal 2023 third-quarter results before the opening bell Wednesday. However, what's really pressuring shares and troubling the Club as shareholders was a very weak outlook for Q4. Shares of prestige beauty giant plunged more than 20% at their worst levels of the session.