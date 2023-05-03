FDA commissioner praises Eli Lilly Alzheimer's treatment results

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf speaks at an event celebrating hearing aids being available over the counter at a Walgreens in Washington, D.C., Oct. 19, 2022.

Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf praised results Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that a clinical trial showed its Alzheimer's treatment donanemab slowed progression of the disease.

"This is just magnificent for a disease that's affected so many people," Califf said unprompted at the end of an interview hosted by the U.S.-India Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

"And it's not just these results. They are very consistent with the results that we had already seen, so we are cheering on here at the FDA," he said at the chamber's annual biopharma and health-care conference.

"We have to look at the data when it comes in before making a judgment, but if the data look as good as the press release — this is really, really exciting," the commissioner said.

Patients who received Lilly's monthly antibody infusion donanemab during an 18-month study demonstrated a 35% slower decline in memory, in thinking and in their ability to conduct daily activities compared with those who did not receive the treatment, according to the company's data.

Lilly said donanemab also significantly reduced brain plaque associated with the disease.

The antibody treatment also carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding that can be severe and even fatal in rare circumstances. Three trial participants died from these side effects.

The company plans to submit its application for FDA approval of donanemab this quarter.

Califf said he does not make decisions about individual product approvals because he's a political appointee. Full-time civil servants who are prohibited from having financial conflicts of interest make those decisions, the commissioner said.

Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer, told CNBC that the company is working to get donanemab approved and on the market as quickly as possible. Skovronsky said he believes the FDA feels the same sense of urgency.