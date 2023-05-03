FTC proposes barring Meta from monetizing kids' data

The Federal Trade Commission proposed on Wednesday barring Facebook parent company Meta from monetizing kids' data after it says the company violated a 2020 privacy order.

According to the FTC, an independent assessor found "several gaps and weaknesses in Facebook's privacy program" that posed "substantial risks to the public."

The company had agreed to independent assessments of its updated privacy program as part of the 2020 settlement, under which Facebook paid a $5 billion civil penalty following an FTC investigation around the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. The FTC alleges Facebook also violated an earlier 2012 order by continuing to allow app developers access to private user information. Facebook allowed third-party apps to access user data until mid-2020 in some cases, the FTC alleges.

The FTC is also accusing Meta of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule by misrepresenting parental controls on its Messenger Kids app. The COPPA Rule requires parental consent for websites to collect personal information from kids under 13. The FTC alleged that while the company marketed that the app would only allow kids to talk with contacts their parents approved, children were able to communicate with additional contacts in group chats or group video calls in some circumstances.

As a result, the FTC is proposing to strengthen the terms of the 2020 agreement to put additional restrictions on the company, which would apply to all of Meta's services including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. The proposed terms include a blanket ban on monetizing data from users under 18. That means any data collected from these users could only be used for security reasons and any data collected while users are under age could not be later monetized once they turn 18.

The FTC also seeks to impose a pause on the company's ability to launch new or modified products or services until the independent assessor confirms in writing that Meta's privacy program is in full compliance with the terms of the agreement. Compliance with the 2020 order would also extend to any companies Meta acquires or merges with.

The proposal would also require Meta to get affirmative consent from users for future use of facial recognition technology.

The agency gave Meta 30 days to respond to the FTC's findings. After Meta responds, the Commission will decide whether updating the 2020 order "is in the public interest or justified by changed conditions of fact or law."

The Commission, which currently has no Republicans serving in what is usually a five-member panel due to recent resignations, voted 3-0 to approve the order to show cause.

A Meta spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

