Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Wednesday

My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, May 3 1. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points Wednesday following a two-day meeting. But will it pause rate hikes going forward? 2. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is trading below $70 a barrel, with oil shorts pressing the bet it will go to BP 's disastrous $60 target. WTI was $105 a barrel at this time last year, and was up at $87 just a few weeks ago. 3. Club holding Starbucks (SBUX) delivered impressive fiscal second-quarter results Tuesday, though investors seem focused on the coffee maker's decision not to raise its guidance. Wall Street analysts had a mixed reaction. JPMorgan lowered its price target on SBUX to $113 a share, from $114, while Barclays raised its target to $127 a share, from $123. 4. Club holding Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) provided an outlook below market expectations, even as it delivered an earnings beat Tuesday. We'll be looking to buy up more shares on the probable dip. 5. Ford Motor (F), another Club holding, showed us it righted the ship in the first quarter, with progress on the electric-vehicle front being aggressive and even. The stock, at around $12 a share, is also incredibly cheap. 6. Barclays lowered its price target on Pfizer (PFE) to $40 a share, from $43, while maintaining an equal weight rating on the stock. The bank sees a "challenging setup" for the pharmaceuticals firm in the summer months. 7. Club holding Eli Lilly 's (LLY) donanemab drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 35% in a late-stage trial, the company said Wednesday. The news sent LLY shares up more than 5% in premarket trading. 8. Uber Technologies (UBER) received a slate of price-target increases Wednesday, including from Morgan Stanley. The bank raised its target to $57 a share, from $54, while maintaining an overweight rating on the stock. 9. Club name Emerson Electric (EMR) delivered better-than-expected quarterly results Wednesday, while raising its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. 10. Club holding Estee Lauder (EL) on Wednesday lowered its outlook for fiscal year 2023, citing headwinds from travel retail in Asia. "As the shape of recovery from the pandemic for Asia travel retail comes into better focus, it is proving to be both far more volatile than we expected and more gradual relative to what we experienced in other regions," CEO Fabrizio Freda said. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

