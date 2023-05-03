Eli Lilly stock hits new high after successful drug study. Here's how the pros are playing it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Eli Lilly. The pharmaceutical company reported its experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed progression of the disease in a large-scale study . The stock hit a new all-time high during Wednesday's session. Lilly closed the day up 6.6%. The pros said this may be the beginning of a big run for the shares if the medication, called donanemab, is given the green light by the Food and Drug Administration for public use. The drugmaker said it plans to ask for FDA approval as soon as this quarter. Eli Lilly is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.