Qualcomm's disappointing guidance on slow China recovery will force our hand on the stock

Cristiano Amon, chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc., in New York, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Semiconductor maker Qualcomm (QCOM) delivered mixed fiscal second-quarter results after the closing bell Wednesday. But a weaker-than-anticipated handset forecast, which sent shares more than 6% lower in after-hours trading, left us looking to move on as quickly as possible from the small position the Club still holds in the stock.