This is the best off-price retailer to own in this shaky economic environment

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Shoppers walk with TJ Maxx and Macy's bags in Herald Square, New York.
Ramin Talaie | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Analysts at a major Wall Street research firm see multi-year growth and share gains ahead for off-price retailers. As owners of TJX Companies (TJX), the company behind T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, it's a view we share — but with one major difference.