These are the top 10 most in-demand job skills right now, according to the World Economic Forum

As jobs are going through a transformational time, the World Economic Forum lays out the top 10 most important skills for workers, and how they'll shift.

Jobs and work are going through a major transformation right now — with millions of roles potentially being eliminated or created in the coming years, according to non-governmental organization the World Economic Forum.

This relates to a wide range of reasons, from technological advancements to climate change. But one thing is certain: many workers will have to adapt.

Having the skills to navigate this change — and maybe even new job requirements — is therefore crucial.

In its latest "Future of Jobs" report, WEF lays out which skills are key right now, and which will become vital in the coming years. The report is based in a survey of 803 companies in 27 industry clusters in 45 different economies.

Analytical and creative thinking skills take the top spots for what companies are expecting from workers right now. Self-efficacy skills, including being resilient, flexible and agile, being motivated and self-aware, and curious and committed to lifelong learning, round out the top five.

This is "in recognition of the importance of workers ability to adapt to disrupted workplaces," the report said.

Only one technology-related skill — technological literacy — makes it into the top 10 at sixth place. The ability to understand and work with AI and big data currently ranks 15th .

The newest ranking reflects some changes from the last iteration of this survey, which was published in 2020.

"Comparisons to previous surveys suggest that creative thinking is increasing in importance relative to analytical thinking as workplace tasks become increasingly automated," the report said.

"In 2018 and 2020, the number of surveyed companies that considered analytical thinking to be a core skill outnumbered those considering creative thinking to be a core skill by a margin of 35% and 38%, respectively. That gap has now decreased to 21% and may continue to close."