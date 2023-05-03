UAW withholding Biden re-election endorsement until EV concerns are addressed

DETROIT – Leaders of the United Auto Workers are withholding a re-election endorsement for President Joe Biden until the union's concerns about the auto industry's transition to all-electric vehicles are addressed, according to a Tuesday letter sent by UAW President Shawn Fain to union staff.

Fain, who was elected union president in March, said the UAW wants a "just transition" for workers. He argues that is currently not the case as automakers invest billions of dollars, with the support of taxpayer money, to move from traditional vehicles to EVs.

"The federal government is pouring billions into the electric vehicle transition, with no strings attached and no commitment to workers," Fain said in the message obtained by CNBC. "The EV transition is at serious risk of becoming a race to the bottom. We want to see national leadership have our back on this before we make any commitments."

How to transition traditional auto workers into new jobs for EVs has been a major concern for the UAW for several years. A 2018 study by the union found that mass adoption of EVs could cost the UAW 35,000 jobs, however the union has more recently said that number could be lower.

The UAW has historically supported Democrats, however former President Donald Trump was able to gain notable support from blue-collar auto workers during his presidential campaign.

Fain, in the Tuesday letter, said "another Donald Trump presidency would be a disaster," citing the need for the union to "get our members organized behind a pro-worker, pro-climate, and pro-democracy political program that can deliver for the working class."