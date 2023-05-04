Bausch Health's quarter disappoints, guidance beats. But uncertainty prevails over patent litigation

Club holding Bausch Health Companies (BHC) on Thursday morning reported a top and bottom line miss for the first quarter. Sales in Q1 rose 1% to $1.94 billion, missing expectations of $1.96 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. On an organic basis — which adjusts for foreign currency fluctuations and the impact of recent acquisitions, divestitures and discontinuations — sales were up 4% versus the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) dropped 20% year-over-year to $588 million, also missing the $690 million consensus estimate. Bottom line The results were not what Wall Street was looking for and management's better-than-expected forward guidance is doing little to offset that disappointment. Shares of troubled BHC were down another 18% or so, wiping out year-to-date gains. Xifaxan, which represents 80% of sales at BHC's Salix Pharmaceuticals unit, saw solid revenue growth year over year in Q1. The performance, however, was overshadowed by the ongoing patent litigation around the drug. Xifaxan is used to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) and overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE), which happens when a person's liver cannot filter toxins that build up and reach the brain. While still holding on to a very small BCH position, the Xifaxan overhang prevents us from changing our 4-rating , which means don't do anything until there's more information. A resolution in Xifaxan litigation along with the spinoff of the remainder of its Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) stake, which management still believes to be the correct course of action, represent the two most important future catalysts for the stock. Until we gain more clarity on both situations, we cannot recommend any additional capital be allocated to the name at this time. Quarterly commentary As indicated in the above table, Sales in Q1 at Salix division grew 7% year-over-year to $469 million, better than expected. Xifaxan sales were also up 7%. On the call, the team highlighted their commitment to growing the division, citing increased investments in sales, marketing, and research and development (R & D). Internationally, reported Q1 sales of $247 million missed estimates but grew 1% compared to the year-ago period. Organic sales grew 5%, driven by strength in Canada and Europe. Medical aesthetics unit Solta benefited from strength in the Asia Pacific region and Europe, growing sales 1.4% to $73 million. But, that number was below estimates. Organic sales grew 6%. Sales at BCH's diversified products division — which includes neurology pharmaceutical products, generics and dentistry products — pulled back around 21% - both on a reported and an organic basis - to a less-than-expected $197 million. Dentistry was the standout, but growth there was more than offset by declines in neurology, generics and dermatology. Notably, as Bausch Health owns most of Bausch + Lomb, the latter's financials still appear on Thursday's BHC results. Bausch + Lomb's reported sales in Q1 were $931 million, better than expected and up 4.7% from a year ago. Organic growth was 8%, fueled by gains in all B+L business units - vision care, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, and surgical. Guidance Looking ahead, management provided full-year revenue guidance for 2023 that came in ahead of expectations. Excluding Bausch + Lomb, the team reiterated their revenue guidance of $4.45 billion to $4.6 billion, as well as their adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion. Both measures at their midpoints exceeded analysts' expectations. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long BHC. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

