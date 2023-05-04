Cantor's Howard Lutnick says the banking crisis isn't over and the Fed is done hiking rates

The Federal Reserve should be done hiking interest rates after considering the impacts of the bank crisis, said Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners. Lutnick said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the exodus of deposits from regional banks is the equivalent to a full percentage point in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Deposits are being pulled at such a magnitude that it's like "putting your hand on the neck of the lenders." "Of course they're done," Lutnick said of the central bank's rate hike campaign. "They're not pausing. They are done, because we're actually 100 basis points higher." Investors have been closely watching bank stocks amid the crisis initially spurred by the failures first of Silvergate Capital, followed by Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — all in March. JPMorgan won the weekend auction for First Republic Bank this week, reigniting focus on regional banks as investors speculate who could be next. Lutnick said the banking crisis is still a problem, even as regulators have worked to calm customers, and indirectly investors, in recent weeks. Commercial bank deposits have fallen about $894 billion since March 2022, according to seasonally adjusted data from Fed . Despite the impact of the outflows on the ability of banks to lend, Lutnick said the exodus of money lessens the impact of either a rate hike or cut from the central bank. He said that interest rates are about 50 basis points higher than the Fed thought they would be when considering the effects on the crisis on lending. "The juice of the Fed is weaker than people think," he said. "And therefore, they're probably not going to show that they're weaker." — CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.