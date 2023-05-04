LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to lose steam ahead of European Central Bank rate decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors digested the latest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to the European Central Bank's next monetary policy decision.
The ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates yet again as the central bank tries to tame inflation in the euro zone. Most market watchers expect a 25 basis point hike, although a larger hike has not been ruled out, given the inflation data released earlier this week.
The ECB's rate decision will be published at 13:15 p.m. London time and ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a statement shortly afterward.
Global markets are also reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate hike on Wednesday when the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected, bringing the federal funds rate range to 5%-5.25% — its highest level since August 2007.
In its post-meeting statement, the Fed hinted at a possible pause in hikes, omitting a sentence present in the previous statement noting that "the Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate" for the Fed to achieve its 2% inflation goal.
Asia-Pacific traded mixed overnight and S&P 500 futures fell after the rate hike, and as investors' fears of contagion among regional banks returned.
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley's Slimmon says it's dangerous to be too defensive and names top 'offensive' stock picks
Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Andrew Slimmon says it's time to buy some "offensive" stocks.
"So I think it's very dangerous to own just very defensive stocks … I think you want some offensive in your portfolio," Slimmon told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.
He explains why and names stocks to buy.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
Asian currencies strengthen after Fed rate decision
Currencies in the Asia-Pacific strengthened against the greenback as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a potential end to its rate hiking cycle.
The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened by 0.3% to 6.900 against the greenback on Thursday morning as the dollar index slid 0.24% to 101.102.
The Korean won strengthened 0.6% to 1,326.84 against the greenback, and the Japanese yen strengthened 0.13% to 134.49 against the U.S. dollar. The Australian dollar was flat and the New Zealand dollar also gained by 0.24% to 0.6240 against the greenback.
— Jihye Lee
CNBC Pro: How to trade Volkswagen and BMW quarterly earnings based on history
Germany's Volkswagen and BMW are set to announce their first-quarter earnings later on Thursday.
Using data from FactSet going back five years, CNBC Pro has assessed how well the automaker's stock performs against benchmark indexes based on different outcomes of their quarterly earnings reports.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
Fed hikes rates
The Fed raised rates for a 10th time in this tightening cycle, as was widely expected. The central bank also signaled a pause to the campaign could come.
"In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," the Fed said in a statement.
The Fed also removed a sentence from the previous announcement, which said, "The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate" for the Fed to achieve its 2% inflation goal.
For more, check out CNBC's Fed live blog.
— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors react to the latest monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to the next move by the European Central Bank.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 28 points lower at 7,760, Germany's DAX 28 points lower at 15,788, France's CAC down 7 points at 7,391 and Italy's FTSE MIB 48 points lower at 26,567, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from Shell, BMW and VW, among others. Data releases include euro zone producer prices for March.
— Holly Ellyatt