European markets set to lose steam ahead of European Central Bank rate decision

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors digested the latest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to the European Central Bank's next monetary policy decision.

The ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates yet again as the central bank tries to tame inflation in the euro zone. Most market watchers expect a 25 basis point hike, although a larger hike has not been ruled out, given the inflation data released earlier this week.

The ECB's rate decision will be published at 13:15 p.m. London time and ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a statement shortly afterward.