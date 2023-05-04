This side gig can be done at any time of day—and pays as much as $60 per hour

Almost 20% of people in the U.S., 67.8 million, spoke a language other than English at home in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The most popular languages other than English were Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Arabic.

If you speak another language and are looking to make a little extra cash on the side, consider leaning into your dual fluency. There are many avenues to pursue in terms of what you could translate, and the gig is often flexible. It's the kind of hustle that can be done "24/7," says Kathy Kristof, founder and editor of Sidehusl.com.

Here's how to start a side hustle as a translator.