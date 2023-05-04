Northrop Grumman and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks, bonds and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual names. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management discussed Northrop Grumman and why she thinks it's a good buy now. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital explained why Humana is a good long-term hold with an entry point under $500.