Investing Club mailbag: Should I reinvest my dividends or take the cash?

Does your charitable trust reinvest dividends it receives from Club holdings back into the stock that issued the dividend? Or does it keep the dividend in its cash holdings for the purchase of any stock at a future time? — Alex P. This is an important question and one where the portfolio's status as a Charitable Trust makes us unable to follow our own advice. In general, we advise that investors reinvest dividends to realize the full benefit of compound interest. To truly understand how powerful this can be, consider the historical performance of the S & P 500 for investors who kept dividends in cash versus those who reinvested them in the index. Over the past three years, an investor generated a return of 24.72% with dividends reinvested in the index. Investors who took dividends as cash with a 0% return had a the total return of 24.52%. Over five years, an investor who reinvested dividends had a return of 56.77%, versus 56.64% took dividends as cash. Over 10 years, reinvesting dividends generated a total return of 226.12%, compared to 204.71% for an investor who keep dividends in cash. Granted the results here don't seem all that material over three or five years, but that is largely a result of the recent bear market in 2022, which severely impacted the performance on these shorter time frames. We do, however, begin to see the spread widen significantly on a longer time horizon, even with last year's terrible return. There is usually some kind of return on cash or other cash-like instruments, but it has been minimal for much of the last decade. In order to get anywhere close to the total return investors realized with a simple reinvestment strategy over the past 10 years, they would have needed to generate over 5% annually on that cash. If you are monitoring every dividend payment and managing cash and constantly asking yourself if your money is working for you, maybe it does make sense to take the payments in cash. If this is a source of income used for expenses, it also makes more sense to take the cash. For most investors, however, a simple dividend reinvestment strategy on autopilot is the easiest and most efficient way to ensure your money is constantly working for you and that you are realizing the full benefit of compound interest. It's one less thing to worry about, allowing one to focus more on other more important aspects of investing such as doing the homework on individual holdings and staying updated on the happenings at each company. At the Club, we don't reinvest dividends. As a charitable trust, all dividends and realized capital gains are distributed to charity at the end of the year. If not for that, we would certainly be reinvesting dividends in the securities that paid them out — with the view that we can always trim and a position down the line if it were to grow to large or if we simply needed some additional cash. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

People walk along Wall Street outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 03, 2023. Spencer Platt | Getty Images