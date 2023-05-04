Slack's getting an A.I. chatbot that can summarize messages, take notes and more

The logo for Slack is displayed on a trading post monitor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), June 20, 2019 in New York City.

Buzzy chatbot technology is coming to Slack in a new way: Slack GPT, an in-app tool that allows users to shorten and adjust message tone, summarize missed messages in channels, assist with writing, take notes on calls or "huddles," and more.

For example, you might ask the chatbot to take note of everything that was said on a Slack group call. Slack GPT can also summarize the dozens of messages you've missed in a specific chat group while you were out of the office.

Salesforce , which owns the workplace messaging app, announced the news Thursday.

Ali Rayl, Slack's senior vice president of product, told CNBC she estimates that the AI chatbot tools will be rolled out within the next year but declined to give more specifics on the features' rollout timeline.