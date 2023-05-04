2-year Treasury yield falls as investors weigh Fed rate decision, economic outlook

At 4:04 a.m. ET, the yield on the 2-year Treasury was down by over seven basis points to 3.8644%. It declined by as many as 11 basis points on Wednesday after the Fed's announcement. The 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.3674% after falling by more than three basis points.

Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest 25 basis point interest rate hike and considered what could be next for the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, the Fed announced its tenth consecutive interest rate hike and adapted its policy outlook. The 25 basis point rate increase was in line with expectations.

The central bank also indicated that rate hikes could be halted soon as they cut wording — around additional tightening likely being necessary to bring inflation down — out of their policy guidance.

In a press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that it was a "meaningful" shift, but that policy decisions would continue to be data-dependent. He added that there was "a long way to go" before inflation returns to its 2% target and that it may be too soon for rate cuts.

That fueled concerns about the impact elevated rates may have on the economy and whether a recession is on the horizon.

On Thursday, fresh balance of trades figures for March and initial weekly jobless claims data are expected.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is expected to announce its latest interest rate decision. A 25 basis point rate hike is widely expected. However, uncertainty about the size of the rate increase spread following this week's Eurozone inflation report. Headline inflation rose in the region in April and came in at 7%, while core inflation dipped by 0.1% to 5.6%.