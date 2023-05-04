What is the debt ceiling? Why it's important and how it affects you

watch now

The U.S. may default on its debt within a month — an event that could threaten severe financial harm for American households and the economy at large, experts warn. To avoid that outcome, lawmakers are trying to find a path forward to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, which would enable the U.S. to pay its bills on time. But they're currently at an impasse, raising the prospect of default. "A failure to do that would be unprecedented," Jerome Powell, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said during a press conference Wednesday. "We'd be in uncharted territory ... and the consequences to the U.S. economy would be highly uncertain and could be quite averse." More from Personal Finance:

What is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. Department of the Treasury is authorized to borrow to pay the nation's bills. Those obligations include Social Security and Medicare benefits, tax refunds, military salaries and interest payments on outstanding national debt, for example. The current ceiling is about $31.4 trillion. The U.S. hit that borrowing limit in January.

Mark Hamrick senior economic analyst at Bankrat

That means the federal government is unable to increase the amount of its outstanding debt — and paying its bills becomes trickier. "Not unlike many households, the government is reliant on debt to fund its obligations," Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate, previously told CNBC. "And like many households, it doesn't have sufficient income to fund its expenses." The debt ceiling wouldn't be an issue if U.S. revenues — i.e., tax proceeds — exceeded its costs. But the U.S. hasn't run an annual surplus since 2001 — and has borrowed to fund government operations each year since then, according to the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Why is the debt ceiling an issue right now?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on April 20, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The Treasury has temporary options to pay bills: It can use cash on hand or spend any incoming revenues, like those from the recently concluded tax season. It can also use so-called "extraordinary measures." These measures, which basically entail shifting funds around behind the scenes, free up cash for the federal government in the short term. The Treasury started using those measures Jan. 19 when the U.S. hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. These maneuvers have helped prevent a potential calamity: a default. A default would occur if the U.S. runs out of money to meet all its financial obligations on time — for instance, missing a payment to investors who hold U.S. Treasury bonds. The U.S. issues bonds to raise money to finance its operations. The U.S. has defaulted on its debt just once before, in 1979. A technical bookkeeping glitch resulted in delayed bond payments, an error that was quickly rectified and only affected a small number of investors, the Treasury said.

We'd be in uncharted territory ... and the consequences to the U.S. economy would be highly uncertain and could be quite averse. Jerome Powell chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve

The U.S. has never "intentionally" defaulted on its debt, Council of Economic Advisers economists said. This outcome is the one that would cause "irreparable harm," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in January. The precise scope of negative shock waves is unknown since it hasn't happened before, economists said. But the fallout would likely be serious. "We need to end this [political] drama as quickly as possible," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said of the stalemated negotiations during a Senate Budget Committee hearing Thursday. "If we don't, we're going to go into recession." That risk comes at a time when the U.S. economy is already bracing for potential recession over the 12 to 18 months, due to its absorption of higher interest rates and a banking crisis that is "still simmering," Zandi said.

Frozen benefits, a recession, pricier borrowing

The exact date of a U.S. default — known as the "X date" — is difficult to pinpoint due to the volatility of government payments and revenues. Yellen estimated Monday that the X date could be in early June and possibly as soon as the first day of the month. Congress can raise or temporarily suspend the debt ceiling in the interim to avert a debt-ceiling crisis — something lawmakers have done many times in the past. But the current political impasse puts their ability, or willingness, to do so into question this time. Zandi estimates Congress has until June 8 to avert default.

