Asia markets fall as Wall Street marks four-day losing streak on banking woes

Asia-Pacific markets fell as banking fears were reignited on Wall Street, sending the three major U.S. indexes into a four day losing streak. Regional bank shares sold off, with the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) dropping more than 5% and some banks seeing volatile trading.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.23% in early trade. The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its statement on monetary policy, which will detail the central bank's deliberations when it unexpectedly raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.85%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,904, pointing to a lower open compared to its last close of 19,948.73.

China's Caixin services purchasing managers index for April will be published later today, a day after the Caixin manufacturing PMI fell into contraction territory. Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday Friday.